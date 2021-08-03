Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

