Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.87.

NYSE:MHK opened at $194.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.75. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

