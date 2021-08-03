Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.66.

NYSE MOH opened at $274.25 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.