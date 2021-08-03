Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $273.94 and last traded at $272.63, with a volume of 257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.66.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

