Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $$18.93 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,861. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

