Monolith Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,840.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $6.60 million and $6,840.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00811919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042192 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.