Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $433.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $439.11.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $454.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.75. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $457.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

