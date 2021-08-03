Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $958,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.