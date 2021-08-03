Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 1,579,616 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,579,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,686,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $5,542,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $6,598,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $9,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $19,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

