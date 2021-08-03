Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 137.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,283,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 211,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $56.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72.

