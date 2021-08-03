Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

