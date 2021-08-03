Morgan Stanley Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $230.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $284.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.93. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

