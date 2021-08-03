Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $43,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUBE opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

