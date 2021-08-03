Morgan Stanley Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $78.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fortive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

