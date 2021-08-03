Moss Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $38.03 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Moss Coin has a market cap of $38.03 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

