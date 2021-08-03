Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 52-Week High at $14,400.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £144 ($188.14) and last traded at £143.90 ($188.01), with a volume of 461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £137.50 ($179.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £561.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 53.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 225 ($2.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total value of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

