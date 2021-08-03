MP Materials (MP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.