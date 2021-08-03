Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
Shares of COOP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,663. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
