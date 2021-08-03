Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,663. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.