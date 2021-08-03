MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 676,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE MSCI traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $619.07. 320,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.93. MSCI has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $621.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.6% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

