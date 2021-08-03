MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.79 ($236.22).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €210.90 ($248.12) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €209.86. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

