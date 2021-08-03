Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 160.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,157,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 110,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

