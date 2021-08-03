MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 7,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

