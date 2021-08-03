My DeFi Pet Price Down 26.5% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $43.66 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $6.35 or 0.00016551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00099516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00139737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.08 or 0.99745283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00840253 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.