Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 6.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73. 2,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 644,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,068 shares of company stock worth $7,322,411. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

