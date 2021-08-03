Nano (NANO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.15 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Nano has a market cap of $577.37 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00011143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.10 or 0.06666030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01392881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00361491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00131224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.76 or 0.00596004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00375329 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00295082 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

