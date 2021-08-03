Nano Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $582.82 million and approximately $44.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00011386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,414.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.62 or 0.06499217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.89 or 0.01405445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00364037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00128744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00590814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00361617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.36 or 0.00297692 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

