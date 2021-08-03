Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NNOX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 5,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.87. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $3,898,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

