Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.37. Natera has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,336. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.