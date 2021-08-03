National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.44.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$56.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.79. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.66%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

