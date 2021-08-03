National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NEX. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.18).

Shares of NEX stock opened at GBX 270.40 ($3.53) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

