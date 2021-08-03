National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFG stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

