National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.75. National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,814. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

