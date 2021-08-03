Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NRP stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $265.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.67. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

