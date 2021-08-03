NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%.

NASDAQ NCSM remained flat at $$29.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.18. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NCS Multistage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.