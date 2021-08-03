NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $983.53 million and approximately $39.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00006092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00253121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016010 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $966.94 or 0.02533016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,907,287 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

