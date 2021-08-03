Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.52. The stock had a trading volume of 181,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

