Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,256,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 2,911,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,694,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLST. Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS NLST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

