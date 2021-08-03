NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. NETSTREIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTST. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 2,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,585.00. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

