New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

