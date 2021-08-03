New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.68 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.