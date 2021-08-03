New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.39.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

