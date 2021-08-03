New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $5.68 million 7.67 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Golden Minerals $5.64 million 15.12 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -7.50

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -36.56% -20.96% -15.34% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Jersey Mining and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 119.13%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Summary

New Jersey Mining beats Golden Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.