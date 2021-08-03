New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,300 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

