New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 600 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

NYSE MSI opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $226.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

