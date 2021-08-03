New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 600 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Shares of MSI opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $226.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.