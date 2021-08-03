New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 900 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of CDNS opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.77. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

