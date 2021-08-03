New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after buying an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after acquiring an additional 724,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

