New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.