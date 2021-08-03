New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,591 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.46.

ROP opened at $488.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.