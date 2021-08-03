New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,508 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HP were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

